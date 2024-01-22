Asisat Oshoala Adds New Women’s Title To Her Trophy Cabinet

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped FC Barcelona women’s team to win the Supercopa Femenina which is the club’s first trophy in 2024.

Asisat Oshoala played a prominent role in the Supercopa Femenina final, though she was a second-half substitute as Barcelona humbled Levante 7-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés.

Recall that Levante defeated Rasheedat Ajibade’s Atletico Madrid 3-1, while Barca defeated bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the final.

In the first half, the Barcelona women slammed Levante 5-0 courtesy of goals from Ona Batlle, Salma Paralluelo, and Graham Hansen.

After the break, Hansen scored one more goal to complete her hat-trick, and in the 57th minute, Aitana Bonmatí added another goal.

Asisat Oshoala entered the game as a substitute in the 64th minute, but she was unable to extend Barcelona’s lead.

Note that Oshoala joined Barcelona in 2019 and went on to win 12 club titles with them. So far at the club, the Nigeria international has won Four Spanish league titles, two UEFA Women’s Champions League championships, three Copa de la Reina titles, and three Supercopa de España Femenina.

Oshoala, whose contract with Barcelona expires in June 2024, is currently the most successful African woman in the history of European football.

In addition to her numerous club titles, Oshoala has won numerous individual honours since joining Barcelona. The FC Robo product won three of his six African Women’s Footballer of the Year while in Spain.

Oshoala became the first player from Nigeria to finish as the top scorer in the Primera División in 2022, shortly after winning the title of IFFHS Women’s CAF Best Player of the Year.