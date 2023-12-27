Asisat Oshoala Reveals Secret Of Her Successful Football Career

FC Barcelona women’s forward, Asisat Oshoala has revealed that the secret to her successful football career is love for the game and always trying to be consistent.

Asisat Oshoala, who is arguably the most successful woman’s footballer in Africa is the reigning best woman’s player on the continent according to CAF.

The Lagos-born and bred footballer won the CAF award for the 6th time in her career in Marrakesh, Morocco, earlier this month.

At 29 years old, Oshoala has accomplished tremendous achievements, especially in 2023. She contributed significantly to Nigeria’s remarkable run at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

During the 2022-2023 season, Oshoala scored 21 goals in the league, and assisted Barcelona Feminine in winning both La Liga and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She became the first African female player to score in three successive World Cups when she scored in Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 Women’s World Cup group stage game victory over co-host Australia.

During the homecoming event held in her honour on Monday, Asisat Oshoala stated that she likes the game and finds it easy to continue playing at the highest level.

Oshoala, who has made eight appearances and scored five goals in the Spanish women’s league so far this season, said she aims to always be better than before.

“For me, it’s very simple, I love my job, I love what I do, I try to be consistent, which is actually one of the most difficult things to do. It takes dedication and I tell myself every day that I want to be better than who I was yesterday,” she said.