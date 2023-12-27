Asisat Oshoala Begs For Support For Women’s Football

Super Falcons of Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala has called for more support for women’s football as she noted that the women’s aspect of the game is growing.

Asisat Oshoala, who is the reigning winner of the CAF Women’s Player of the Year, urged stakeholders in the public and private sectors to increase their investment in the sport to expedite the growth of Nigerian women’s football.

Oshoala, who started her professional football career in Lagos at FC Robo Queens, made this call during the seventh edition of the Football4Girls competition final, which the FC Barcelona women’s player organizes annually.

Oshoala, who rose to prominence in 2014, initiated the competition in 2015 and has produced two Falcons players: Gift Monday and Rasheedat Ajibade.

In her comments during the 2023 edition of the event, the five-time African Player of the Year winner said: “Female football is getting better every year; the awareness is there. So, it will be awesome for my teammates, friends, and everyone who would love to invest in football to look at the women’s side as well. It will encourage a lot of kids and create opportunities for them.”

A board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Aisha Falode, who was also at the event on Tuesday, December 26, expressed confidence in women’s football’s future while praising the quality of football played during the campaign.

The former National Women’s Football League chairperson commended Asisat Oshoala for her efforts to help the future generation of women’s footballers.

She said: “You can see the quality of football and one of the players in the academy is already in the U-17 team. I see so many qualities, not only in the Oshoala academy but in the other teams that played here as well. That is to tell you that the future of women’s football in Nigeria is endless. It is great.”

Story continues below advertisement



She added: “This is what we will continue to preach when you are given so much, you must give back. Oshoala is giving back uniquely, in a way that is empowering, meaningful, and unusual. And you will have many girls who will aspire to be like her for what she’s done with football in Africa, and in the world, it’s amazing. She has become an asset, not only to Nigeria but Africa.”