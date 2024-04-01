Asisat Oshoala To Arrive In Super Falcons Camp On Eve Of Clash With South Africa

Advertisement

The Super Falcons of Nigeria camp will not be complete until Thursday, April 4, 2024, because the team’s most decorated player, Asisat Oshoala, will not be available until then.

Since Sunday, March 31, the Super Falcons of Nigeria camp has been opened for the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round against South Africa at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

However, Asisat Oshoala will not be available until the day before the first leg of the tie at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja due to her engagement with her new club, Bay FC of the United States.

Several Super Falcons foreign players have arrived in camp alongside the team’s head coach, Randy Waldrum. Some of the star players in camp are Rasheedat Ajibade, Ashleigh Plumptre, Linda Jiwaku, and Jumoke Alani.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa have already arrived in Abuja ahead of the first-leg tie, but they are still expecting a couple of their foreign players.

After the first leg tie in Abuja, the Super Falcons will meet with Banyana Banyana for the second leg tie in Pretoria on April 9. The aggregate winner will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place from July to August.

The qualified team will start their football campaign at the Olympics in Group C alongside Brazil, Japan, and Spain.

Advertisement

While Banyana Banyana of South Africa’s head coach, Desiree Ellis, was commenting on how she named her 24-man squad for the double-legged affairs, she stressed the importance of having experienced players on her team.

“There is one thing that you can never buy, and that is experience,” she said.

“Experience helps a lot when it adds value to the team. They have been there in tough situations and when things were not okay where they stood up to be counted. We also have the enthusiasm of the youth and we needed to get that mix right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have young players like Karabo Dhlamini, Nthabiseng Majiya, Fikile Magama, Sinoxolo, and Noxolo Cesane, those players are coming through and for us, it is important to get that mix of youth and experience right.”