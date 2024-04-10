2024 Olympics: Super Falcons Coach Reveals Why Nigeria Survived South Africa

Advertisement

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has revealed that his team stopped South Africa from qualifying for the 2024 Olympics because his players were more organized than the last time they faced Banyana Banyana.

Before Randy Waldrum led the Super Falcons to face the South African team in the Olympics qualifiers, the Banyana Banyana stopped the Nigerian side from winning their 10th Women’s Nations Cup.

South Africa defeated Nigeria on their way to winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Hence, their meeting in the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers was a chance for the Nigerian team to revenge and also book a place at the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Interestingly, the Falcons were able to achieve the two goals thanks to their 1-0 win in the first leg of the qualifiers in Abuja. They finished the job in Pretoria by playing a goalless draw on Tuesday, April 9.

On why Super Falcons were able to scale through South Africa, coach Randy Waldrum said: “We were much more organized than the previous times we played them.

“South Africa talked a lot before these two matches, we just kept quiet.

“That’s why I felt confident. I believe in our team and I knew we would be a hard team to break down even with their talent.

“The thing we would then hope is that you finish off one or two of your opportunities to advance and that is what we did.”

Super Falcons of Nigeria will represent Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Group C which features Spain, Japan, and Brazil.