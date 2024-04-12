NFF Claims South African FA Maltreated Super Falcons Of Nigeria

Advertisement

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has claimed that the South African Football Association (SAFA) did not treat the Super Falcons appropriately.

Recall that the Super Falcons of Nigeria were in South Africa for the second leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers’ third round. The Nigerian team drew the game 0-0 which was enough to qualify for the Olympics thanks to their 1-0 win in the first leg of the tie.

The 1-0 aggregate win gifted the Super Falcons their first Olympics appearance since 2008 but all wasn’t rosy for the team during their time in South Africa.

A statement from the NFF claimed that the football authorities in South Africa abandoned the Nigerian team immediately after they conveyed the Falcons to their hotel after the game.

The NFF appreciated the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria for coming to the rescue of the Super Falcons when the South African FA decided not to attend to the team’s logistical needs.

“SAFA officials made it clear that we were thenceforth on our own. They said the bus would not move us anywhere again, and that their responsibilities ended with the final whistle. They only took us back to the hotel, and no longer detailed security personnel for the delegation,” the NFF statement read.

“We must commend the Charge d’Affaires in the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, Mr. Alexander Tope Ajayi for all his efforts. He made the team feel comfortable and at home right from our arrival, organized dinner for the team, and mobilized and provided transport for Nigerians based in Pretoria to come to the stadium and support the team. He also organized transport and saw the team off to the airport on departure.”

Note that the Super Falcons will compete for the 2024 Olympics gold starting from Group C which features Brazil, Spain, and Japan.