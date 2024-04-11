2024 Olympics: Super Falcons Coach Begs FG For Support

Advertisement

The Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach, Randy Waldrum, has begged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the sports ministry to allow his team to prepare adequately for the 2024 Olympics.

The Super Falcons qualified for the 2024 Olympics after beating South Africa 1-0 in Abuja and drawing 0-0 with the Banyana Banyana in Pretoria on Friday.

For the first time since 2008, the Super Falcons will have the opportunity to battle for gold at the Olympics. Interestingly, the Falcons have found themselves in the “Group of Death” (Group C) which features reigning World Cup champions Spain, former world champions Japan and Brazil.

To scale through this deadly group at the 2024 Olympics, coach Randy Waldrum urged football authorities in Nigeria to make arrangements for early camping in Europe ahead of the tournament.

“Now my plea and challenge are to the Minister of Sports and to the federation (NFF) to help us prepare properly,” Waldrum told a press conference.

“We need a camp in Europe to prepare for the group that we have, we need proper training, we need proper transportation.

“We need to do things right because these women deserve this opportunity to represent our country Nigeria in the best possible way.”

The 67-year-old American tactician added, “With this field being small in the Olympics, every team is a top team.

“And if you look at our group, again – like the World Cup – it’s the group of death, so to speak.

“Sixteen years without qualifying is a long time and I am extremely proud of the girls. There is work to be done when it comes to our attack, and we will improve before heading to France.

“I am just extremely excited. I know how much it means to the fans of Nigeria, to the NFF, to all the people of Nigeria not to have qualified for 16 years, so I am very thankful and I just appreciate the support.”