Asisat Oshoala To Feature In South Africa Vs Nigeria 2024 Olympics Qualifiers

Advertisement

Super Falcons of Nigeria will have their star player, Asisat Oshoala available for their tie against South Africa later today, April 9.

Asisat Oshoala was the last player to arrive at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round clash with South Africa.

Since she arrived on the eve of the first leg tie in Abuja on Friday, the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum decided to bench her as the Nigerian team managed to secure a 1-0 win over the Banyana Banyana.

After the game, coach Waldrum said he decided to bench the Bay FC forward because she arrived at the camp looking tired.

Naija News gathered that Asisat Oshoala has now trained twice with the Super Falcons ahead of the second leg of the tie in Pretoria. Hence, she is fully available to play the game as the Falcons seek their first Olympic qualification since 2008.

Meanwhile, the coach of the Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, has stressed that her team must score first against the Super Falcons in the second-leg tie today to stand a chance of knocking out the Nigerian side.

“We have to be the first team to score,” Ellis said ahead of the return leg playoff.

“That will bring us on equal footing after we lost the first game 1-0 in Abuja.”

Note that the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. later today, April 9.