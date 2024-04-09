Super Falcons Coach Laments Ahead Of Olympics Qualifiers Against South Africa

Advertisement

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, wished his team had scored more goals in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifier third-round clash with South Africa.

Super Falcons managed to draw 1-0 with South Africa in the first leg of the tie thanks to a penalty goal via the boots of Rasheedat Ajibade.

This means that with a 2-0 win over the Super Falcons in the return leg in Pretoria later today, at 6:30 p.m., South Africa will progress to the 2024 Olympics.

However, the Nigerian team will progress to the Olympics if the Super Falcons can draw or defeat the Banyana Banyana later today.

“I think where we (the Falcons) did not perform at our best was finishing,” coach Waldrum said ahead of the game.

“Again, it is one of those things but had we scored a second goal I would have loved it, had we got a third it would have been better. But even after scoring a couple of goals, we still have to play the second leg and we must take our chances.

“South Africa are capable of scoring multiple goals as well, so we still have to go with the same mindset for good results.”

Any of the teams between South Africa and Nigeria that win today’s game, will feature in the Group C of the 2024 Olympics which consists of Spain, Brazil, and Japan.