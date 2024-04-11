Oluremi Tinubu Writes Super Falcons After Qualifying For 2024 Olympics

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who knocked out South Africa to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The Super Falcons qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008 after recording a 1-0 win over South Africa in Abuja and then a 0-0 draw in Pretoria during the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

In a statement the first lady personally signed on Wednesday, April 10, she wrote: “I am so proud of all your achievements.

“Your journey doesn’t end here; it’s just the beginning of an even greater adventure.”

Note that in the first leg of the qualifiers, Rasheedat Ajibade scored the match-winner via the penalty spot. Fortunately for the Super Falcons, they couldn’t bounce back in the return leg.

The 1-0 aggregate win was all the Super Falcons needed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, where they will compete in the women’s football event in Group C alongside Spain, Brazil, and Japan.

The First Lady wrote, “Dear Super Falcons, ending a 16-year Olympic jinx is no small feat, and your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off.

“Your hard work, resilience, and team spirit have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired countless young girls across the country to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“Make Nigeria proud, Super Falcons! Bring home the gold!”