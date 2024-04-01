‘We Should Promote Our ‘Nigerianness’ Rather Than Ethnicity’ – Oluremi Tinubu Urges Youths

Advertisement

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has encouraged the country’s youth to prioritize promoting their “Nigerianness” over ethnicity.

She also urged youths in the country to align themselves with government programs and vision, emphasizing that doing so would allow them to maximize the various opportunities available.

Naija News reports that the First Lady made these remarks while receiving executives and members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) at her office in the State House, Abuja.

Mrs. Tinubu additionally recommended to the guests to propagate the message of investing in lives, highlighting that the Association and the Church should emphasize preaching the gospel of unity.

“We should promote our ‘Nigerianness’ rather than ethnicity or culture. Yes, we are not saying we should not recognize these but we should realize and promote our togetherness. We are first and foremost Nigerians. We need that place of unity.

“There is a need for you youths to have role models who will teach you what to do and how to do them, just as the Bible talks about in Titus 2 and 1 Timothy that the older ones should teach the younger ones.

“Technology is very good but we must let the youth know that they should use it positively,” she said.

She outlined some of the initiatives of her office under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), such as the Unity Fabric Competition offering a prize of N25 million and the Every Home A Garden Competition with a prize of N20 million.

In addition, Mrs. Tinubu offered prayers for both the guests and Nigerian youths in general.