Video: What Work Are You Going To Do Abroad If You Japa – Remi Tinubu Questions Nigerians

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has shared her thoughts on Nigerians who migrate to other countries to seek greener pastures.

Speaking via a video making the rounds on social media, Tinubu condemned such moves.

In the video shared by Arise News on YouTube, the First Lady noted that Nigerians end up going to foreign countries to do jobs that they turn down in their motherland.

She argued that people who are highly educated go abroad to drive cars but would refuse to do the same jobs in Nigeria.

The senator also advised Nigerians to always help the poor among them and not depend on the government for everything.

She opined that the funds people spend on throwing extravagant parties could be used to help those in need around them.

Watch the video below,

Hardship: Oluremi Tinubu Tells Nigerians What To Do To Better Country’s Situation

Meanwhile, the First Lady has called on Nigerians to become more involved in agricultural production to improve the country’s economic situation.

Naija News reports Oluremi gave the advice on Wednesday when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare, are to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady said agriculture still held the key to bettering the lot of citizens.

While admonishing Nigerians to be more accountable regarding resources, Oluremi said Tinubu had made the right decisions to build a more respected Nigeria in the long run.

She said, “The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said there is a need to inspire the youth to think appropriately about the nation.

“We have to inspire them to think Nigeria first before any State”.

On the Issue of IDPs, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the RHI has commenced the monthly Food Outreach Program to the IDPs and Persons with Disabilities.

“I am not being deterred. I will continue to do all I can for the people.”

In her remarks earlier, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed, explained that the Organisation is looking forward to the country committing more funds to Youth, Women and Girls.