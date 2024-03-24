From Survival To Solutions: Unpacking Nigeria’s Toughest Challenges Amid Inflation

Nigerians continue to navigate through tough economic waters, marked by soaring inflation, escalating unemployment rates, and falling oil revenues, presenting relentless challenges to their daily lives and financial stability.

In an enlightening interview with Naija News, certified Product Manager at Farm Monitor Africa, Ifeanyi Davies, shared his insights on the current societal and economic challenges in Nigeria, from insecurity to the cost of living and beyond.

He candidly shares how these issues have affected his personal sense of safety and financial stability, driving him to adopt increased security measures and budgeting strategies to protect his family and manage escalating living costs.

The conversation also touches on the disparity between the high earnings of senators and the economic struggles ordinary Nigerians face, the emigration trend among the youth due to bleak prospects, and the harsh realities of inflation.

Addressing solutions, Davies proposes several measures the government could take to mitigate these problems, including bolstering the police force, fostering urban and small-scale farming, and enhancing local food systems to address food insecurity.

He advocates for stronger support systems for vulnerable populations and underscores the importance of government transparency, infrastructure development, and anti-corruption measures to restore hope among Nigerians.

Additionally, Davies shares valuable financial management advice, emphasising the need for meticulous budgeting, prudent spending, and saving for emergencies to navigate the challenges posed by inflation.

Insecurity: How has the current security situation impacted your daily life and sense of safety?

“With the high spike of insecurity across the nation, the situation has definitely had an impact on my daily life. I feel less safe, especially when travelling, and more anxious about my safety, and I’ve taken extra precautions to protect myself and my loved ones in ways that I can. For example, I’ve increased my home security, and I’m more careful about where I go and who I interact with. Overall, the situation has definitely caused me to feel less at ease in my day-to-day life.”

Security Solutions: What practical steps do you think the government can take to improve security in Nigeria?

“There are a number of steps that the government could take to improve security in Nigeria. One important step would be to invest more in the police force, both in terms of funding and training. The police force needs to be better equipped and trained to deal with the security challenges facing the country.

“In addition, the government could also work to improve intelligence gathering and sharing and to strengthen community-based policing initiatives. Finally, it’s important to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and inequality.”

Food Price Hikes: With rising food prices, how are you managing your household budget and ensuring your family has enough to eat?

“With the rising cost of food, I’ve had to make some adjustments to my household budget. I’m trying to be more mindful of what I’m spending on groceries, and I’m shopping around for the best deals. I’m also looking for ways to stretch meals and make them last longer, such as by batch cooking and freezing leftovers. It’s been a challenge, but I’m doing my best to make sure I and my family have enough to eat.”

Food Security Ideas: How can Nigerians be empowered to grow their own food and become more food-secure in the face of rising prices?

“This is a really important question, and there are a number of ways that Nigerians can become more food-secure. One way is through urban and small-scale farming initiatives. These can help people to grow their own food, or to sell it to others at affordable prices.

“Another way is to encourage and support local food production and distribution. By strengthening local food systems, we can reduce our reliance on imported food and make it more affordable for everyone.”

Palliative Concerns: There’s been discussion about the effectiveness of government palliatives. Have these programs been helpful in your community? If so, how?

“The Plateau state government has announced that it will be rolling out buses for the sole aim of providing subsidised transportation across the state. I am hoping that starts as soon as possible, and if it does, I will benefit one way or the order.”

Alternative Support Systems: With concerns about palliatives, what alternative support systems would be most helpful for vulnerable Nigerians?

“In my opinion, there are a few different alternative support systems that could be helpful for vulnerable Nigerians. One is to strengthen social safety nets, like the National Social Investment Programme. This program should provide cash transfers, food vouchers, and other forms of support to those in need.

“Another option is to create community support systems, like food banks, soup kitchens, and childcare centers. Finally, it’s important to improve access to education and healthcare, so that people have the tools they need to improve their lives.”

Senators’ Allowances: While many Nigerians face economic hardship, news of senators’ allowances has sparked outrage. What are your thoughts on this issue?

“It’s understandable that many Nigerians are outraged by the news of the high salaries and allowances that senators receive, especially when so many people are struggling to make ends meet. It seems unfair that those in power should be earning so much while ordinary Nigerians are suffering.”

Government Accountability: What steps can be taken to ensure the government is held accountable for how they spend public funds?

“There are a number of steps that can be taken to ensure government accountability. One is to strengthen the institutions responsible for oversight, such as the National Assembly, the Auditor General, and anti-corruption agencies.

“These institutions should be well-funded and independent, and should be able to carry out their work without interference from the executive. In addition, there should be transparency around government spending, including open data on budgets and procurement.

“Finally, citizens should be encouraged to participate in the process of holding the government accountable, through media monitoring, advocacy, and citizen oversight groups.”

“Japa” Trend: Many young Nigerians are considering leaving the country (“Japa“). What are the biggest factors pushing Nigerians to consider leaving?

“There are a number of factors that are pushing young Nigerians to consider leaving the country. Some of the most significant factors include the lack of economic opportunities, the high cost of living, and the lack of security.

“Many young people feel that there is no hope for a better future in Nigeria, and they see emigration as the only way to improve their lives. It’s a difficult decision to make, but for many, it feels like the only option. Well, as for me, if I get the chance, I’d do the same.”

“Japa” Alternatives: If leaving the country (“Japa”) isn’t an option, what changes would make Nigerians feel more hopeful about the future here?

“Well, I think one of the most important things is for the government to demonstrate that it is committed to making life better for its citizens. This could be through concrete steps like investing in infrastructure, creating jobs, and improving education and healthcare.

“In addition, it’s important for the government to be transparent and accountable and to tackle corruption. These things would make Nigerians feel more hopeful about the future and might reduce the desire to leave the country.”

Inflation’s Bite: Inflation is affecting the cost of many goods and services. What has been the biggest impact of inflation on you and your family?

“Inflation has had a significant impact on my family and me. The cost of basic necessities like food, fuel, and rent has increased dramatically, and our income has not kept pace. This has forced us to make difficult choices about what we can afford, and we have had to cut back on many things we used to take for granted. It’s been a very challenging time, and we are worried about the future.”

Financial Literacy Tips: With inflation, what are some practical tips you use to manage your finances and make the most of your money?

“There are a few practical tips that I think can be useful for managing finances in times of inflation. One is to make a budget and track spending. This can help to identify areas where you can save money, and to prioritize your spending.

“Another tip is to look for ways to cut costs, like shopping around for the best deals on groceries or using public transport instead of a car. Finally, it’s important to have an emergency fund, so you’re prepared for unexpected expenses.“