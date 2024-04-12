There Is No More Middle Class In Nigeria – PDP Chieftain Laments

Advertisement

The former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the south-west, Eddy Olafeso has shared his concerns over the economic hardship in the country.

Olafeso lamented that Nigerians have witnessed nothing but hardship under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that when the PDP was in power the situation in the country was not as bad as this.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Olafeso said that there was no remedy in sight.

He, however, expressed hope that Nigerians will smile when the opposition party returns to the helms of affair.

The PDP stalwart said, “No matter the challenges we are facing at this moment, we are very sure and confident that the future will be better and that the PDP will take back power and connect to do what it did in the past to develop Nigeria. I am very confident that we will return.

“There’s no middle class anymore; there is poverty in the land; there is insecurity.

“What else can we hope for but the support of the people that will make the PDP’s dream of creating prosperity for this country happen as quickly as possible?

“We are sure that the future will take care of itself, and we are very resolute, and beside that, the future of Nigeria, especially the current situation that Nigerians are facing under APC, can’t continue forever.

“I’m very excited that we are going somewhere. We’re heading somewhere, and that is success; that is victory.”