What Nigerians Should Do To Help Tinubu Overcome Economic Crisis – Abdulaziz Yari

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, has advised Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu to properly handle the economic crisis plaguing the country.

Speaking to his newsmen at his Talata Mafara country home, Yari opined that the the current economic and security challenges of the country have gone beyond the reach of the Nigerian president.

The senator representing Zamfara West insisted that Tinubu needs fervent prayer to move the country forward.

“The Islamic teachings encourage Muslims to engage in fervent prayers for their leaders. That is why I am advising my teeming supporters to always be praying for their leaders, irrespective of political affiliation,” Yari said.

According to him, Tinubu is the only Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and any mistake made by him would seriously affect the entire country.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to support Tinubu with prayers.

“That is why I am calling on Nigerians to rally round President Tinubu by giving him all the necessary support through prayers,” he added.

The former governor also commended the president for carrying Nigerians along, irrespective of religious and political affiliation.