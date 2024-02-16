Randy Waldrum Returns To Super Falcons Of Nigeria, Names 21 Players For Cameroon

After s back and forth over his contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Randy Waldrum is back as the head coach of the Super Falcons.

Randy Waldrum announced his return to the Nigerian women’s team by announcing the squad he will use to execute the 2024 Olympic Games third qualifying round fixture against Cameroon.

Recall that Waldrum returned to his home country, the United States of America, after the Super Falcons crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the round of 16.

He had to return to the US because he was out of contract and the NFF was not forthcoming with a new deal.

It seems everything has been settled as he announced a 21-women roster that will execute a 2-legged 2024 Olympic Games third qualifying round tie against Cameroon later this month.

Randy Waldrum and his girls will travel to Douala, Cameroon to take on the Cameroonian women in the first leg of the tie on Friday, February 23.

The second leg of the tie will be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Monday, February 26.

Below are the Super Falcons players that will execute the 2-legged tie against Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France).

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain).

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Henan FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)