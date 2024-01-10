NFF Gives Update On Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum’s Contract

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally agreed on a new deal with Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum after a series of back and forth.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau made this announcement on Tuesday as he read out the progress of the negotiations between the NFF and Randy Waldrum.

Recall that the initial deal between Waldrum and the NFF expired on October 31, 2023, which means that the American tactician has been out of contract for almost three months. His first deal with the football body was in 2020.

Under Waldrum’s leadership, the Falcons advanced to the WAFCON semifinals in Morocco in 2022 and the Women’s World Cup round of 16 in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Since Justin Madugu, Waldrum’s assistant, took charge of the squad in an interim capacity and continued to make the team perform well, there have been speculations that the NFF might not renew Randy Waldrum’s contract.

Gusau has, however, stated that the coach and the federation had chosen to continue working together following protracted talks. He went on to claim that the negotiations had taken longer than anticipated because of the coach’s insistence on bringing his assistant and asking for an increase in his allowances.

The NFF president projected that the deal would likely be signed on Thursday before the federation’s delegation leaves for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He said: “We had a lot of discussions with Waldrum and I think he’s agreed (to a contract). We had issues before the World Cup, about who he wanted in the team, but in the contract of NFF and Waldrum, there’s nowhere it is stated that Waldrum has the right to come with an assistant.

“During talks for a new contract, he brought up the woman’s issue, saying he wants her in the team but I told him we don’t want her because I know her condition.

“He talked about an increment of his allowances and we said no. As far as I’m concerned, the Falcons didn’t surpass their highest level of performance at the World Cup, a quarter-final outing. So, he didn’t meet the parameters for us to negotiate a new allowance.

“That’s what took place before he finally agreed to go with us. By the grace of God, before we will leave for AFCON, the deal will be concluded.”