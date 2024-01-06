NFF Gives Update On Kelechi Iheanacho Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is not fully fit ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Even though the football body has confirmed that Kelechi Iheanacho is not fit, the NFF failed to completely rule him out of the 2023 AFCON which will kick off on January 13 and end on February 11.

The NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has revealed that he has spoken with Iheanacho and that the 27-year-old forward is recovering from his injury.

He also revealed that the former Manchester City star is expected to link up with the rest of the Super Eagles AFCON squad in Lagos on January 9, the same day the team is expected to fly from their training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to Nigeria.

“I have spoken to Iheanacho, he’s recovering fast and has even started running. He will most likely join us in Lagos, where the team will be hosted to a dinner on January 9,” Gusau told reporters in Abuja.

However, the coach of Leicester City, Enzo Maresca, has stressed that Kelechi Iheanacho is still injured and isn’t sure whether he would be ready for the 2023 AFCON.

Maresca noted on Friday, January 5, that if Iheanacho was fit, he would have been in Leicester City’s squad for the FA Cup third-round game against Millwall later today.

“I don’t know if Iheanacho can play at AFCON,” the coach said.

“The only thing I can say is that Kele is still injured. He’s getting better but still not 100 percent, otherwise, he would be in the squad for tomorrow (today).”

Note that the Super Eagles will fly to Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 10 and commence their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.