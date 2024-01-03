English FA Cup Third Round Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The English FA Cup third round will take center stage on Thursday, January 4, as the second half of the 2023-2024 season sets in.

Thirty-two clubs will clash on different days from Tomorrow to Monday, January 8. winners of each fixture will automatically qualify for the FA Cup round of 16.

The biggest fixture in the round is an all-Premier League affair between two league contenders, Arsenal and Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see how coach Mikel Arteta and coach Jurgen Klopp would handle this encounter. Any of them who win the fixture will be highly motivated going into the advanced stages of the competition.

Below are the fixtures and kick-off time of the English FA Cup third round:

Thursday, January 4

Crystal Palace Vs. Everton

9 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Brentford Vs Wolves

8:15 p.m.

Fulham Vs Rotherham

8:30 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Burnley

9 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Maidstone United Vs Stevenage

1:30 p.m.

Coventry Vs Oxford Utd

1:30 p.m.

Millwall Vs Leicester City

1:30 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon Vs Ipswich Town

1:30 p.m.

Sunderland Vs Newcastle

1:45 p.m.

Watford Vs Chesterfield

4 p.m.

Stoke City Vs Brighton

4 p.m.

Gillingham Vs Sheffield United

4 p.m.

Blackburn Rovers Vs Cambridge United

4 p.m.

Newport County Vs Eastleigh

4 p.m.

Norwich City Vs Bristol Rovers

4 p.m.

QPR Vs Bournemouth

4 p.m.

Plymouth Argyle Vs Sutton United

4 p.m.

Southampton Vs Walsall

4 p.m.

Hull City Vs Birmingham

4 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday Vs Cardiff City

6:30 p.m.

Chelsea Vs Preston

6:30 p.m.

Swansea Vs Morecambe

6:30 p.m.

Middlesbrough Vs Aston Villa

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

West Ham Vs Bristol City

3 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Blackpool

3 p.m.

Luton Town Vs Bolton

3 p.m.

Peterborough Vs Leeds United

3 p.m.

Shrewsbury Vs Wrexham

3 p.m.

West Brom Vs Aldershot Town

3 p.m.

Man City Vs Huddersfield

3 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Liverpool

5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 8

Wigan Athletic Vs Man United

9:15 p.m.