Manchester City Beat Man United To Lift FA Cup

Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup final and remain on course to complete the Treble.

Naija News reports that Ilkay Gundogan scored after 12 seconds – the fastest goal in FA Cup final history – to give City the perfect start at Wembley.

The German midfielder caught the Red Devils off guard with a stunning volley from outside the box.

But United hit back on 33 minutes when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after VAR’s controversial decision to penalize Jack Grealish for handball. It was the first goal the Citizens had conceded in the entire competition.

Six minutes into the second half Gundogan notched his second of the day to restore City’s lead – another volley, this time with his left foot.

Despite a few late scares posed by Man United, the Premier League champions held out to secure a domestic cup double.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have the opportunity to go one better next Saturday by matching United’s 1999 feat of winning the Treble – the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League – if they beat Inter Milan in the European final in Istanbul.

Manchester City last won the FA Cup in 2019 when they thrashed Watford 6-0.