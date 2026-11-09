Carrick Defends Dalot After Man United Fans’ Backlash Over Villa Penalty

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has defended Diogo Dalot following criticism from supporters after the defender conceded a penalty in their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, November 8.

Dalot brought down Villa forward Alysson inside the penalty area, allowing John McGinn to convert from the spot during an entertaining encounter in which United scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a point.

The Portuguese defender faced criticism from sections of the home support following the incident, with some fans questioning his performance.

However, Carrick has urged supporters to consider Dalot’s overall contribution to the team, insisting that the 27-year-old remains an important member of the squad.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, published on Manchester United’s official website earlier today, November 9, Carrick acknowledged the fans’ frustration but warned against judging the defender solely on his mistake.

“We’ve got to be careful with that, I think. I understand the frustration. I understand the disappointment of the supporters, so I get it. We’re all frustrated. We’re all disappointed. And the players are as much as anyone, I guarantee you that,” he said.

The United manager admitted that Dalot could have handled the situation better but praised his commitment and willingness to give everything for the club.

“Diogo gives absolutely everything. He’s played in different positions. He’s played left-back. He’s played really well at times. He gives a penalty away today. That’s, you know… he knows that. Maybe he can do a little bit better. Alright, that’s part of it, he’s made a mistake,” Carrick added.

He also highlighted the defender’s influence in the dressing room, praising his contribution to the team’s working environment and culture.

“But he cares an awful lot, and he’s given everything. So I like what he brings to the team,” he said.

“I like what he brings to the group. I like what he brings to the whole environment and the culture that we’ve got.”

Asked whether Dalot would retain his place in the starting line-up for United’s next fixture, Carrick said team selection would be a separate decision.

Meanwhile, the manager expressed disappointment with the result, arguing that United had performed well for much of the match but were punished for avoidable defensive errors.

“Football’s about moments. Football’s about what happens in both boxes in the end, where I think you take the moments that are totally avoidable, goals that we’re giving away,” he said.

Carrick maintained that his side had been the better team for large periods and praised their pressing and defensive efforts despite failing to secure all three points.

“I actually thought we’ve played pretty well and were the better team for the most part, and I’m disappointed that we still haven’t won the game, to be truthful,” he added.

The former United midfielder also dismissed suggestions that a lack of concentration was responsible for the defensive problems, describing the mistakes as isolated incidents while acknowledging the need for improvement.

He expressed confidence that his players could address the issues during the international break, although several members of the squad will join their respective national teams.

Carrick also confirmed that defender Harry Maguire was substituted at half-time because of a back problem.

“He’s had a really bad back spasm,” the manager said.