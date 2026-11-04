Mateta To Miss Three Matches As Crystal Palace Lose Red Card Appeal

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will serve a three-match suspension after the club failed to overturn his red card following Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, 29, was sent off after a challenge on Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven during the match, which was still goalless after 13 minutes.

Referee Michael Oliver initially showed Mateta a yellow card but upgraded it to a straight red following a VAR review. Palace appealed the decision, arguing that the contact was accidental, but the Football Association rejected their case.

According to BBC Sport, Mateta will miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool, the away fixture against Coventry City on November 21 and Palace’s home encounter with Hull City on November 29.

The France international reportedly insisted that he was focused on the ball and did not see Van de Ven before making contact with the defender’s ankle.

However, the suspension will not affect his availability for Palace’s Europa League matches against Hoffenheim on Thursday and Real Sociedad on November 26.

Mateta’s absence comes at a difficult time for manager Pierre Sage, whose position could face increased scrutiny following the club’s poor run of results.

Palace sit 18th in the Premier League table with seven points from nine matches. They have also lost their last three league games without scoring, conceding nine goals in the process.