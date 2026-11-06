Avram Glazer Says Manchester United Can Succeed Without Winning Trophies

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has insisted the club can remain commercially successful without winning trophies, a position likely to anger supporters frustrated by the team’s recent performances.

The 66-year-old American businessman made the remarks at Deutsche Bank’s inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London, where he discussed the relationship between on-pitch success and a football club’s financial value.

According to The Athletic, Glazer argued that Manchester United’s commercial appeal does not depend on winning silverware.

He reportedly pointed to American sports franchises New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, which have maintained their global commercial appeal despite lengthy periods without major trophies.

Glazer, who has been involved in Manchester United’s ownership since 2003, believes the club can continue generating substantial revenue even when results on the pitch fall below expectations.

His comments echo those of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who told investors in May 2018 that the team’s playing performance had little meaningful impact on its commercial operations.

Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United remain the world’s third most valuable football club, according to Forbes, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Glazer’s remarks come amid growing dissatisfaction among United supporters over the club’s ownership and performances. Fans have repeatedly protested against the Glazer family, including during the club’s recent Champions League fixture against Roma.

United ended a nine-match winless run with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over the Italian side. Matias Soule and Donyell Malen put Roma ahead before Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Matheus Cunha scored twice to complete the turnaround.

However, Cunha was sent off in stoppage time and required an escort from the pitch after the final whistle.

Despite the European victory, Manchester United remain dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone, separated from the bottom three only by goal difference.

Manager Michael Carrick faces increasing pressure to improve the team’s fortunes, with United set to host Aston Villa on Sunday.