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Sutton, Carragher Predict Premier League Matchday 10 Results

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By Ernest Victor
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Premier League trophy.
Premier League trophy.

Key Takeaways

  • Chris Sutton and Jamie Carragher have tipped Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to win their Premier League Matchday ten fixtures.
  • Both pundits also backed Aston Villa to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Sutton predicting three-one and Carragher two-1.
  • Premier League Matchday ten runs from November 6 to November 8, starting with Everton against Coventry City at Goodison Park.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher have backed Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to win their respective fixtures ahead of Premier League Matchday 10 this weekend.

The two pundits shared their predictions for the matches scheduled from tonight, November 6, to Sunday, November 8.

According to BBC Sport, Sutton expects Everton to start the weekend with a 2-0 win over Coventry City at Goodison Park on Friday.

For Saturday’s fixtures, the former England international has predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium. He also expects Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 away from home.

Sutton has backed Fulham to defeat Newcastle United 2-1 and Brighton to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford.

He expects Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw, while Liverpool are tipped to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. He also predicts a 1-1 draw between Ipswich Town and Bournemouth.

For Sunday’s games, Sutton has backed Chelsea to claim a 2-1 win over Sunderland. He also expects Aston Villa to defeat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Carragher has also tipped Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to win their respective matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender backed Arsenal to overcome Hull City comfortably following their rise to the top of the Premier League table last week.

He also expects Manchester City to return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest and believes Liverpool will grab all three points against Crystal Palace.

For Sunday’s meeting at Old Trafford, Carragher has predicted a 2-1 win for Aston Villa. He also agrees with Sutton’s prediction of a 2-1 Chelsea victory over Sunderland.

Premier League Matchday 10 Fixtures

Friday, November 6

Everton vs Coventry City, 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 7

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 1:30 pm
Fulham vs Newcastle United, 4:00 pm
Arsenal vs Hull City, 4:00 pm
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, 6:30 pm

Sunday, November 8

Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth, 3:00 pm
Sunderland vs Chelsea, 3:00 pm
Brighton vs Brentford, 3:00 pm
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 3:00 pm
Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 5:30 pm

Chris Sutton’s Full Matchday 10 Predictions

Everton 2-0 Coventry City
Leeds United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham 2-1 Newcastle United
Arsenal 2-0 Hull City
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City
Brighton 2-1 Brentford
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Ipswich Town 1-1 Bournemouth
Sunderland 1-2 Chelsea
Manchester United 1-3 Aston Villa

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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