Fernandes Rejects Second Manchester United Contract Offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from the club, raising fresh uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, the 32-year-old midfielder turned down the latest proposal after rejecting an initial offer during the summer when negotiations over a contract extension began.

Fernandes’ current deal expires at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend it by another year.

However, activating the clause would prevent the Portugal international from negotiating with foreign clubs in January over a potential free transfer.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal previously expressed interest in signing Fernandes last season, raising the possibility of a move away from the Premier League.

Despite the latest setback, negotiations between Fernandes and United are expected to continue, with the club keen to retain their captain and secure his long-term future.

Fernandes enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, registering 21 assists to set a new Premier League record. His performances also earned him the PFA Player of the Year award in August.

The contract discussions come amid changes to United’s technical leadership, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be announced as the club’s new head coach on Friday following Michael Carrick’s dismissal on Thursday, November 12.

Fernandes previously revealed that he came close to joining Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, but Sporting Lisbon blocked the proposed move.