Pochettino Set To Sign Manchester United Deal Until 2029

Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Manchester United’s new head coach after agreeing to a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

The Argentine has emerged as the club’s preferred candidate following United’s decision to sack Carrick and his coaching staff on Thursday morning.

According to The Athletic, United are prepared to pay about $10 million to secure Pochettino’s release from his contract with the United States men’s national team.

The proposed agreement is subject to completion, with the 54-year-old expected to sign a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2029.

United could announce his appointment as early as Friday, although Pochettino is expected to remain in charge of the United States for their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday.

He is then expected to travel to England ahead of United’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

Pochettino faces a major rebuilding challenge following United’s disappointing start to the season. The club sit 18th in the Premier League table after 10 matches and face the prospect of a prolonged fight to move away from the relegation zone.

Former United midfielder Nicky Butt believes the incoming manager must quickly identify the players he can rely on and make significant changes during the January transfer window.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt said: “He’s got to work out the ones he can trust, the ones he can’t and quickly get them out in January. He can’t stick with that team until next season.

“Manchester United are that low down, they don’t even need to think about winning anything at the minute.”