Crystal Palace Sack Pierre Sage After Just 16 Matches

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after just 16 matches in charge following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The club confirmed his departure earlier today, November 12, after the Eagles dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table. Sage joined Palace in June on a three-year contract to replace Oliver Glasner but managed just two wins in 10 league matches.

“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as Manager,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.”

Sage’s dismissal followed Palace’s 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, which increased pressure on the Frenchman.

The Eagles have also struggled defensively, conceding 24 goals, the highest tally among Premier League clubs this season.

According to Sky Sports, Palace have begun working on a deal to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank as Sage’s replacement. The Danish tactician has been without a job since Tottenham dismissed him in February.

Sage took charge following Glasner’s departure, which ended one of the most successful periods in Palace’s history. The Austrian guided the club to the FA Cup, UEFA Conference League and Community Shield.

However, Palace lost several key players from that successful squad during the summer, including Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz. The club also spent less than any other Premier League side in the transfer window, limiting its options to strengthen the squad.