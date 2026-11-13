Pochettino Is Manchester United’s New Manager

Manchester United have appointed Argentine tactician, Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach earlier today, November 13.

Naija News reports that Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick who Manchester United sacked on Thursday, November 12. Carrick exited the club just 15 matches into the two-year contract he signed in May. United made the decision following a disappointing start to the campaign, with the club sitting 18th in the league after recording just one victory.

Pochettino, 54, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils that runs until June 2029 and will officially take charge on November 18.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager leaves his position as head coach of the United States men’s national team after United agreed to trigger the £7.5 million release clause in his contract. Club chief executive Omar Berrada informed US Soccer of the club’s intention to activate the clause on Wednesday, November 11.

His first match in charge of Manchester United will be against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22 in the Premier League.

He emerged as United’s preferred candidate because of his experience in the Premier League. He also managed Paris Saint-Germain, where he worked with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

According to ESPN, Pochettino was the only candidate interviewed directly by United during their search for a new manager. He received unanimous backing from the club’s leadership before minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family approved his appointment.

United believe his attacking philosophy, tactical knowledge and experience managing elite players will help turn around the team’s fortunes.

Announcing his appointment, the club described Pochettino as a manager renowned for his high-intensity attacking football, team-building abilities and record of developing individual players.

Before joining United, Pochettino will oversee the United States’ next two matches against Haiti during the international break.

He thanked US Soccer for the opportunity to manage the national team, describing the role as one of the greatest honours of his career.

Meanwhile, Steve Cherundolo will take charge of the United States’ December training camp as the federation begins its search for a permanent replacement.

Pochettino is expected to report to United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday to begin preparations for his first match against Liverpool.