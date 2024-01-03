Vincent Enyeama, NFF Clear Air On His Role With Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON Squad

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has debunked reports that he would be a part of the team’s goalkeepers’ coaching crew during the 2023 AFCON.

Vincent Enyeama became a viral topic earlier this week when he shared a cryptic message under the comments section of an Instagram post talking about the Super Eagles’ preparation for the 2023 AFCON.

“Let’s go, See you in camp. Time for business”, Enyeama wrote, a comment most football enthusiasts interpreted as announcing his return to the national team.

However, the 41-year-old goalkeeper stressed that he and the Nigeria Football Federation didn’t discuss anything related to him returning to the Super Eagles as goalkeepers’ coach.

He however noted that he will visit the team to encourage them ahead of the commencement of the tournament in Ivory Coast on January 13.

“I haven’t been given any appointment by the NFF, neither was there any such discussion. That was only a personal comment meaning I will visit them in camp when I attend the AFCON. Any opportunity to encourage the lads, I use it,” Vincent Enyeama said.

Also, NFF Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, confirmed to OwnGoalNigeria.com that the NFF doesn’t have a contract with Enyeama.

“NFF has not offered Enyeama any role. People should stop the bruiting of this very fake news. It is annoying. If there is anything like that, there would be a statement from the NFF,” he said.

Recall that Enyeama made his international debut for Nigeria in May 2002 and went on to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The 41-year-old is presently the most successful goalkeeper in Nigerian history after competing in five Nations Cup events (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2013) and representing Nigeria in the World Cup in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Vincent Enyeama unceremoniously retired from the national team in 2015 following a disagreement with the then-head coach, Sunday Oliseh.