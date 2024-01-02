Vincent Enyeama To Rejoin Super Eagles Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has hinted that he will join the national team’s coaching staff once the camp opens in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, later today, January 2.

Vincent Enyeama gave this hint through a social media post on Monday, a day before the official commencement of the Super Eagles’ one-week (January 2 to January 9) training camp for the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Recall that Enyeama made his international debut for Nigeria in May 2002 and went on to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The 41-year-old is presently the most successful goalkeeper in Nigerian history after competing in five Nations Cup editions (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2013) and representing Nigeria in the World Cup in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Vincent Enyeama unceremoniously retired from the national team in 2015 following a disagreement with the then-head coach Sunday Oliseh.

While announcing his potential return to the national team as one of the team’s coaching staff, Enyeama wrote: “Let’s go, See you in camp. Time for business.”

Enyeama’s announcement is coming two months after he told HotSports that he was not treated fairly before he exited the national team and he has blocked himself away from the national team since his departure.

“Sincerely, I have not been following Nigerian football right from the day I left”, Vincent Enyeama was quoted as saying.

“With due respect, I was treated like a piece of used material, so I put up a block between me and the national team.

“It is now that I am beginning to follow what is going on but I really put a stop to watching football or watching the national team.

“I was deeply hurt but now I am really at ease. I have moved, I’ve changed chapters, I’ve changed the page.

“This is it, I can’t really say much about the national team and the goalkeeping and all of that because I am not watching them.”