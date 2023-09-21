Lazio Goalkeeper Reacts After Making Vincent Enyeama’s UCL Record

Lazio Goalkeeper, Ivan Provedel who scored the equaliser for his club against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night said he is yet to realize that he scored in the UEFA Champions League.

Ivan Provedel made headlines when he left his post to that of his opponents to receive a corner kick during the last minutes of the Champions League group stage game at the Stadio Olimpico Tour.

Before his header which came in the 95th minute, Atletico Madrid have been in the lead since the 29th minute courtesy of a strike from Pablo Barrios.

Apart from helping Lazio grab a point in front of their home fans, the Lazio goalkeeper became the first goalkeeper to score in an open play since Sinan Bolat, who also scored in the 95th minute for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar in the 2009-2010 season.

Hence, Sinan Bolat and the Lazio Goalkeeper are the only goalkeepers in the world to score a goal in the Champions League in an open play.

“I’m happy especially because we managed to level a game we didn’t deserve to lose. It hasn’t sunk in; later, I will realize that I scored in the Champions League,” Provedel told UEFA.com.

“Football is sometimes about moments and not performance. I am sorry that we had to equalize at the last second. I hope the point gives us momentum as motivation and enthusiasm.”

However, the Lazio goalkeeper and Bolat are not the only goalkeepers to score in the prestigious European elite club competition. Nigerian retired Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama had also scored in the Champions League.

However, Enyeama’s goal came from the penalty spot when he was playing for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv against the French Ligue 1 club Lyon during the 2010/2011 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Enyeama also repeated the same feat in the Champions League playoff between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Red Bull Salzburg.