UEFA Champions League Wednesday’s Complete Results

The UEFA Champions League group stage games on Wednesday were more or less a carnival of goals as all the match centres across Europe recorded at least a goal.

The centre that saw the most goals was the Allianz Arena in the city of Munich where Manchester United took on the reigning German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

As expected, it was a keenly contested encounter and a very open game that recorded a total of seven goals.

The opening goal was a nightmare for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana who should have stopped Leroy Sané’s shot but decided to push it into the net.

Serge Gnabry doubled the lead for Bayern, Harry Kane made it three from the spot-kick before United’s new signing Rasmus Højlund got one back.

Casemiro made it 3-2 in the 88th minute before Mathys Tel added one for Bayern in injury time, and Casemiro reduced the deficit again as the game ended 4-3 in favour of the hosts.

At the Emirates Stadium, it was a one-sided show as Arsenal beat their visitors, PSV, 4-0 courtesy of goals from Saka, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Ødegaard.

While at the Santiago Bernabéu, it was Real Madrid’s magnificent new signing, Jude Bellingham that came to Madrid’s rescue as he scored the winner in injury time against Union Berlin.

At Estádio Municipal de Braga, Victor Osimhen hit the post once, forced goalkeeper Matheus to make a goalline saves multiple times, denied a penalty, got a yellow card for dissent, and provided an assist as Napoli beat Braga 2-0 away from home courtesy of a goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and an own goal from Sikou Niakate.

Below are the complete results of the Wednesday’s Champions League group stage games on September 20, 2023:

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin: 1-0

Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen: 2-2

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United: 4-3

Benfica vs. RB Salzburg: 0-2

Braga vs Napoli: 1-2

Arsenal vs. PSV: 4-0

Sevilla vs. Lens: 1-1

Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan: 1-1