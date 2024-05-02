Manchester City Tops UEFA’s Coefficient Rankings (See Top 20)

Despite not making it to the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City are ranked as the best club in Europe according to the governing body of football on the continent, UEFA.

Manchester City had a historic run last season in which they won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League which was their first UCL title in their history.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola and his boys, they couldn’t repeat a similar feat this season. They managed to get to the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League campaign in which they were knocked out by Real Madrid.

But their accumulated wins in the competition made them top the current UEFA’s coefficient rankings released on the football body’s official website earlier today, May 2.

Manchester City are closely followed in the UEFA’s coefficient rankings by German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich who have not won the Champions League since 2020.

Bayern Munich are currently pushing to win this season’s campaign as they are in the semi-final stage of the competition after knocking out Arsenal.

The most successful club in the competition, Real Madrid, are ranked third despite their consistency in the competition. Coach Carlo Ancelotti and his boys are currently in the semi-finals where they are expected to knock out Bayern Munich as they push for their record 15th UCL title.

Below Is The Top 20 UEFA Coefficient Rankings:

1. Man City

2. Bayern Munich

3. Real Madrid

4.Paris Saint-Germain

5. Liverpool

6. Inter Milan

7. AS Roma

8. Leipzig

9. Chelsea

10. Dortmund

11. Man United

12. Barcelona

13. Atletico Madrid

14. Bayer Leverkusen

15. Sevilla

16. Villarreal

17. Napoli

18. Juventus

19. Benfica

20. Porto