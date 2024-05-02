Champions League Semis: Kylian Mbappe Remains Joint Top Scorer After First Leg

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe is currently the joint-highest goalscorer in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions campaign after the first leg of the semi-final stage.

Kylian Mbappe led PSG to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old France international failed to score as his team suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat.

Despite failing to score, Mbappe remains the joint-highest goalscorer in the campaign currently with 8 goals, the same number of goals as Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane.

Kane increased his goal tally to 8 goals when he scored from the penalty spot in Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on Tuesday, May 1.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid and Erling Haaland of Manchester City who are out of the competition are joint second in the goalscorers’ chart.

Below are the UEFA Champions League highest goalscorers after the first leg of the semi-final stage:

8 goals – Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane

6 goals – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid), Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 goals – Julian Alvarez (Man City), Phil Foden (Man City), Galeno (Porto), Rasmus Hojlund (Man United), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) and Vinicius (Real Madrid).

Note that the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals will take place between PSG and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, May 7, and Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 8.