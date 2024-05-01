Champions League: Borussia Dortmund Stun Paris Saint Germain

French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint Germain have suffered a huge setback in their quest to win their first UEFA Champions League title.

Coach Luis Enrique led Paris Saint Germain to the Signal Iduna Park with the hope that they could grab a draw or even a win against Borussia Dortmund.

But that wasn’t to be as 31-year-old German centre-forward Niclas Füllkrug gave Borussia Dortmund the lead in the 36th minute.

Afterwards, the two sides failed to score even though Paris Saint Germain enjoyed most of the ball possession, especially in the second half.

At the end of the mostly opened encounter, Borussia Dortmund escaped with a narrow 1-0 win to go into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie with a huge advantage.

During the game, Borussia Dortmund recorded 13 shots, four of which were on target, while PSG recorded 14 shots, 3 of which were on target.

PSG had 90 per cent pass accuracy which earned them 58 per cent of the ball possession, while the hosts settled for 42 per cent of the ball possession.

Ast it stands, Paris Saint Germain are condemned to beat Borussia Dortmund with at least a 2-0 scoreline in the return leg of the encounter at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7.

The winner of the 2-legged affair will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich at the final of the tournament on June 1, 2024.