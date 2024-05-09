‘It Hurts’, Thomas Tuchel Laments As Bayern Munich End Season Trophyless

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the pain of losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals will hurt for a long time.

From the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid, coach Thomas Tuchel and his boys were looking like a team to beat.

Despite their struggles in domestic football, they were able to face the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners squarely. They drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg and then lost a one-goal lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat in the last 10 minutes of the second leg.

Bayern Munich’s hitman, Harry Kane couldn’t score in the second leg but his presence on the pitch minimized the freedom of Real Madrid as they were cautious of the threats of the Englishman.

Unfortunately, Thomas Tuchel decided to replace Harry Kane with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, substitute, Joselu canceled out Alphonso Davies’ match opener. The on-loan player sealed the victory for Madrid in the 91st minute.

Bayern Munich almost got a goal back in injury time but the Video Assistant Referee intervened and cancelled the ball as the German side ended their journey in the campaign with a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

“It hurts. It’ll take a while to recover, but on the one hand, it’s a loss where we left it all out on the pitch”, Thomas Tuchel told DAZN.

“Of course, it’s tough to accept. It’s part of reality. No regrets. But on the other hand, there were too many injuries, a few too many substitutions, too many cramps.”

For the first time in over 11 years, Bayern Munich will finish an entire season without a trophy as Thomas Tuchel is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.