Thomas Tuchel Defends Bayern Munich After Three Coaches Rejected Them

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the German Bundesliga giants are still as alluring as they have always been.

Bayern Munich has had a very difficult season the last two years, especially after sacking Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann is currently busy preparing Germany’s national team for the Euro 2024, while Thomas Tuchel has struggled in all domestic competitions this season, failing to win any of them, including their usual Bundesliga title.

Due to their struggle in domestic competitions, Bayern have decided to part ways with Tuchel less than two years after his appointment.

While Tuchel is preparing for his exit from the club when this season ends, the Bundesliga giants have been trying to get a successor for him.

Among those they have reportedly contacted for the job are Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Germany head coach Nagelsmann but they have reportedly turned down the offer.

Bayern Munich recently contacted former Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick for the job, but the German tactician chose to remain with the Austria national team.

Due to all these rejections from the aforementioned managers, some pundits believe that Bayern Munich have lost their attractiveness.

But Tuchel said, “No, I don’t think so. It was attractive enough for me.”