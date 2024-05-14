Victor Boniface Nominated For Bundesliga Rookie Of The Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface is in contention to win the Rookie of the Season after enjoying a massive debut campaign in the Bundesliga.

Victor Boniface will be contending for the award alongside Chelsea loanee at Borussia Dortmund, Ian Maatsen, RB Leipzig Xavi Simons who is on loan from PSG, and Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier.

Recall that Boniface moved to German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side, Union SG, for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million on July 22, 2023.

So far in his debut season, Boniface has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 games in all competitions. The 23-year-old international has scored 13 goals and provided 9 assists in 22 Bundesliga games.

In his first 12 league games for Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface scored seven goals and provided five assists. This performance earned him the Rookie of the Month award in August, September, October and November respectively.

Unfortunately, his extraordinary run this campaign was interrupted in the first week of January thanks to an abductor injury which forced him to undergo surgery.

The fitness issues forced him to be sidelined for over two months and also miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite that, he is on the verge of finishing the season as Bayer Leverkusen’s highest goalscorer for this season.

Note that Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Bundesliga title for the first time in their history. He and his team are in the Europa League final and DFB-POKAL.