Victor Boniface Reacts After Winning Bundesliga Rookie Of The Season

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has won the 2023-2024 German Bundesliga Rookie of The Season award after an outstanding debut campaign.

Since Victor Boniface moved from Belgian side, Union SG to Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million on July 22, 2023, he has been unstoppable. The only thing that stopped him for over two months was an abductor injury between January and March.

Despite that, the 23-year-old Nigeria international has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 games in all competitions. In the Bundesliga alone, Victor Boniface has scored 13 goals and provided 9 assists in 22 league games.

In his first 12 league games for Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface scored seven goals and provided five assists. This performance earned him the Rookie of the Month award in August, September, October and November respectively.

Apart from winning the German Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen and on the verge of winning the DFB-POKAL and the Europa League, Boniface crowned his outstanding run this season with the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

“And the winner is Victor Boniface,” Bundesliga announced via X on Wednesday, May 15.

“Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface takes home the #BLRookie of the Season award from Sorare after making an instant impact to the Bundesliga — in which he won four Rookie of the Month trophies in a row. Congrats Victor!”

In his reaction, Boniface posted on his official X page: “9ja no dey carry last. Thank you, guys.”