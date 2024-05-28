Asisat Oshoala Wins 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Goal Of The Season

Super Falcons iconic striker, Asisat Oshoala, has continued to shine in Europe even though he no longer plays on the continent.

Earlier this week, a goal Asisat Oshoala scored for FC Barcelona during the 2023-2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League won the goal of the season for the competition.

In Barcelona’s opening group stage game in the Champions League, which was against Benfica, Asisat Oshoala received the ball from Jonatan Giráldez, and the reigning Women’s African Footballer of The Year used a bicycle kick technique to put the ball at the back of the net.

The 29-year-old Oshoala scored the goal when FC Barcelona were leading 4-0. Hence, the iconic goal helped the Spanish giants to seal a 5-0 win over the Portuguese side.

Note that the 2023-2024 season didn’t end before she decided to move to Bay FC in the United States. But that didn’t stop UEFA from announcing her outstanding goal against Benfica as the goal of the 2023-2024 Women’s Champions League season.

“The top 10 goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala taking the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to her stunning bicycle kick for Barcelona against Benfica on Matchday 1,” a statement from UEFA reads.

“Also for Barça, midfielder Aitana Bonmatí took second spot for her bending effort in the quarter-finals second-leg win against Brann, while Lyon’s Delphine Cascarino came third for her long-range strike in the quarter-finals second-leg victory over Benfica.”

Note that FC Barcelona won the women’s Champions League this season. Asisat Oshoala received a medal because she had played twice and scored once in the competition before moving to the United States.

This means that Oshoala is the first African woman player to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League title three times.