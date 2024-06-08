Leicester City Confirm Exit Of Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho

Newly promoted Premier League club, Leicester City, have confirmed the exit of Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City for a transfer fee worth €27.70 million on August 3, 2017. Since then, Iheanacho has scored 87 goals and provided 45 assists in 305 games in all competitions.

In the last two seasons at the club, the 27-year-old Nigeria international has battled with fitness issues, which reduced his game time, especially in the just-concluded 2023-2024 season.

In the said season, Iheanacho scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in 26 games in all competitions. His contribution helped Leicester City gain promotion to the Premier League.

His best moment as a Leicester City player was scoring against his former club, Manchester City, as he helped The Foxes to win the FA Community Shield final at Wembley in August 2021.

Apart from the Community Shield, Iheanacho helped Leicester City to win one FA Cup and one EFL Championship title (English second-tier title).

Alongside Iheanacho, Leicester City legends, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet are also leaving the King Power Stadium this summer.

As for his countryman, Wilfred Ndidi, whose contract with Leicester will also expire this summer, the Foxes are still making efforts to extend his stay at the club.

“The Club remains in discussion with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi regarding his future beyond the expiration of his current contract this month”, a club statement reads.