Eric Chelle Speaks On Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri’s Chances Of Playing For Nigeria

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle acknowledged the challenges in persuading promising young talent Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Ethan Nwaneri, an 18-year-old winger, was born in England to a Nigerian father and an English mother, giving him the unique opportunity to choose between the two countries.

Despite having already played for England’s youth teams, Nwaneri retains the option to switch his allegiance to Nigeria, a prospect that Chelle sees as both a potential victory for his team and a complex negotiation.

The coach noted the competition for the young player’s commitment, stating that England’s senior team coach, Thomas Tuchel, is also eager to secure Nwaneri’s talents at the full international level.

During a recent visit to England, where he met with Super Eagles players such as Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, Chelle expressed his desire for Nwaneri to don Nigeria’s colors.

“I made it clear that I would love for him to join us at the Super Eagles,” Chelle revealed in an interview with SCORENigeria. He emphasized the importance of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) reaching out to Nwaneri: “I want the NFF to engage him, and then I will personally discuss our vision and project with him.”

Chelle recognizes the hurdles ahead, stating, “It will be difficult because England will also want to cap him at the full international level. However, I believe that with a clear dialogue about our game project and where he would fit within our team, I can persuade him to consider Nigeria.”

Nwaneri has certainly made a name for himself this season, showcasing his talents at Arsenal where he has impressed fans and analysts alike. So far, he has netted eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions.