Super Eagles’ Terem Moffi Celebrates Return To Football

OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi is thrilled to have made his long-awaited return to the pitch following an extended injury layoff that kept him out of action for nearly a year.

The Nigeria international made his comeback on Saturday during Nice’s 2-1 defeat against rivals Monaco, stepping onto the field for the first time since suffering a severe cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training.

Moffi, who came on as a substitute for Baptiste Santamaria in the 82nd minute, played a crucial role in re-establishing his presence on the pitch, even though it was only for eight minutes.

His journey back to football has been a challenging one, as he was sidelined for around eight months, a period filled with rehabilitation and determination to return to full fitness.

Following his comeback, Moffi expressed his joy and gratitude via his official 𝕏, stating, “Thank you, God.” This poignant message highlights the emotional and physical struggle he endured during his recovery process.

He gradually returned to light training in mid-February before rejoining the first team earlier this month. The club has taken a cautious and measured approach to his return, keen to ensure he reaches optimal match fitness while minimizing the risk of a relapse.

This careful management is particularly important for athletes recovering from long-term injuries, as the mental and physical hurdles can often be substantial.

As he looks forward to gaining more playing time, Moffi has set his sights on the upcoming match against Nantes this Friday. This will be an important opportunity for him to continue his reintegration into the team and strive to regain his pre-injury form.

The entire team at Nice is currently focused on securing a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League, and Moffi’s contribution will be vital in their quest.

Since joining the INEOS-owned French club in January 2023 from Lorient, he has made a significant impact, netting 20 goals and providing five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.