Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, celebrated a significant milestone by scoring his first goal for Middlesbrough as they secured a 2-1 victory over Oxford United at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The match began with Oxford United taking the initiative, as Michal Helik netted the opening goal just seven minutes before halftime, putting the visitors ahead.

However, Middlesbrough quickly responded after the break. Three minutes into the second half, Iheanacho found the back of the net, leveling the score and showcasing his skill in front of the goal. The assist came from Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been a key contributor to the team’s attacking play throughout the season.

This match marked Iheanacho’s eighth appearance in the league for manager Michael Carrick’s side, and scoring his maiden goal was a crucial moment for the Nigerian international, who had been looking to break into the scoresheet since joining the club.

As the game progressed, Middlesbrough continued to press for a winner, and their persistence paid off ten minutes from the final whistle when Neto Borges scored the decisive goal, again with Iling-Junior providing the assist.

This victory propelled Middlesbrough to seventh place in the league table, accumulating 57 points from 39 matches, a promising position as they aim for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, Oxford United remain in a precarious position, sitting at 19th in the league with 42 points from the same number of fixtures, putting them in danger of relegation.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles stars Tolu Arokodare and Jordan Torunarigha are set to clash in Belgium on Sunday, as their respective teams, KRC Genk and KAA Gent, face off in the first match of the Belgian Pro League Championship playoffs.

This showdown is particularly intriguing as both players look to leverage their skills to secure a win for their teams.

Arokodare concluded the regular season as the top scorer, netting an impressive 17 goals in 30 games, demonstrating his striking prowess and consistently contributing to Genk’s attack.

His team finished atop the regular-season standings, giving them a significant advantage heading into the playoffs. Conversely, Torunarigha has made 23 appearances for KAA Gent this season, solidifying his role as a reliable defender.

As the playoffs commence, both players will be eager to outplay each other, adding an extra layer of competition to this already intense matchup.