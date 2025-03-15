Victor Osimhen Hails Teammates After Scoring Hat-trick In Galatasaray Vs Antalyaspor Clash

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, showcased his remarkable skills and determination in a dazzling performance during Friday night’s Turkish Süper Lig clash against Antalyaspor, leading his team to an emphatic 4-0 victory at RAMS Park.

Victor Osimhen, the Nigeria international, made headlines by scoring a brilliant hat-trick, marking his 20th league goal of the season. His first strike came in the 30th minute, where he expertly found the back of the net after a well-coordinated build-up play.

Just before halftime, Spain international Álvaro Morata extended Galatasaray’s lead by scoring the second goal, demonstrating impressive composure in front of goal. Osimhen added to the tally with a well-placed shot during the first-half stoppage time, solidifying his team’s dominance.

The second half saw the 26-year-old complete his hat-trick just seven minutes after the restart, illustrating his relentless form and positioning prowess. With this remarkable performance, Osimhen has accumulated 26 goals and five assists across all competitions this season, underscoring his pivotal role in Galatasaray’s title chase.

Following the victory, which put Okan Buruk’s side a commanding 10 points clear at the top of the league standings with 68 points from 26 matches, Osimhen acknowledged the collective effort of his teammates.

“First of all, I think we need to congratulate the team and then our fans. We definitely did a great job from the first whistle to the last whistle,” he remarked on the club’s official website. He praised his fellow teammate Barış, stating, “He played an incredible match. He has made us feel very valuable in the last matches.”

With this victory, Galatasaray continued to march confidently towards securing a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title, thanks to the outstanding performances of players like Osimhen and the collaborative spirit exhibited by the entire team.