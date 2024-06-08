Ex-Super Eagles Star, Efe Ambrose Signs For English Club

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Efe Ambrose, has gotten a career lifeline as English Premier Division club, Bury FC, announced his arrival at the club earlier today, June 8, 2024.

Efe Ambrose started his football career in his birthplace, Kaduna, with Kaduna United after graduating from the club’s youth system.

From there, he played for eleven other clubs, including Scottish giants, Celtic, Derby County, and Livingston.

Queen of the South, the Scottish third-tier club, was the last club of the 35-year-old defender before he moved to Bury (English 9th-tier club) ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

After Efe Ambrose signed his one-year deal with Bury FC, the club’s manager, Dave McNabb, told the club’s official website that Ambrose’s arrival at the club would help the side’s younger players.

“A ball-playing centre-half with an unbelievable pedigree and huge experience with over 50 international caps and over 400 professional appearances,” McNabb said.

“Efe is a great character and will certainly help some of the younger players in the squad.

“It’s a brilliant signing for the club and one I hope will excite the fans.”

Note that Efe Ambrose made his international debut for Nigeria in 2008. He played 51 times for the country before he lost his place in the Super Eagles in 2016.

He has won four Scottish Premiership titles, one NPFL title with Bayelsa United, and 2013 AFCON with the Super Eagles, among others.