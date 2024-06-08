Finidi Hails Super Eagles’ Fisayo Dele-Bashiru After 1-1 Draw With South Africa

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has hailed the contribution of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to his team’s 1-1 draw with South Africa on Friday, June 7.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru started making waves with Turkish side Hatayspor in 2023 following his move from Sheffield Wednesday. Within a short while, he caught the attention of Nigeria’s national team.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was first invited to the Super Eagles in October 2023 and started in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7.

During the game, Dele-Bashiru helped the Super Eagles to come from a goal down to seal a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana. He scored the equaliser, his debut international goal for Nigeria, in the 46th minute of the encounter.

After the 1-1 draw, coach Finidi George said, “It was a great performance from him, that was why he played. People talk about changes, but not about fielding a player. If he didn’t do well, I know that question will come back to me,’ why did he play?’

“Now that he has played, everybody is saying good performance. Like I said, leave this job to the coaches to do.”

Meanwhile, during the encounter, coach Finidi George was forced to substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for Alhassan Yusuf in the 61st minute of the game due to fitness issues.

In the post-game press conference, Finidi said the extent of the injury the midfielder sustained in the game has not been ascertained.

“On his injury, he had a knock, the medical staff will observe him and see how he feels. Those knocks, you will not know until you wake up in the morning and see how the body reacts,” the coach said.

Nigeria’s next match in the World Cup qualifiers is against the Benin Republic in Abidjan on Monday, June 10, 2024.