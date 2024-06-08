Finidi George Wishes There Was VAR In Super Eagles Vs South Africa Clash

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, believes that his team’s match against South Africa would have ended differently if there was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

On Friday, June 7, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa were in Uyo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles, and the match ended in a stunning 1-1 draw.

The visitors took the lead as early as the 29th minute through the boots of Themba Zwane. Coach Finidi George and his team waited until the first minute of the second half before they grabbed the equaliser through the boots of Turkish-based Nigerian midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Hatayspor.

After the game, Finidi suggested that the Super Eagles would have scored a second game in the match if there was a VAR. He claimed that the cross from second-half substitute, Samuel Chukwueze, which hit the post, looked like it crossed the goal line.

“I’m sure we all saw the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire where the VAR was properly used”, Finidi told reporters in Uyo on Friday night.

“Even the Europeans were applauding the AFCON, you know. For me, I don’t know why in (World Cup qualifiers) like this, where everything counts we couldn’t have a play or incident properly checked to know if a goal is properly scored or not.

“Chukwueze’s cross which hit the (underneath of the) bar, from where I was standing, I don’t know whether it crossed the line, but if there’s VAR, we would have had the opportunity of having a better view. For me, I’m just a coach and cannot change the rules of FIFA”.

Note that the 1-1 draw with South Africa has forced the Super Eagles of Nigeria to remain in the 5th spot in Group C, a point below 4th placed Bafana Bafana.

Coach Finidi George and his boys will fly to Abidjan on June 10, 2024, to play Benin Republic in the fourth game of the qualification series.