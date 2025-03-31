Super Eagles’ Ola Aina Named In FA Cup Team After Quarter-finals

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has garnered significant recognition for his exceptional performance during Nottingham Forest’s thrilling victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarterfinals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Football statistics platform, Whoscored has included Ola Aina in its Team of the Round, highlighting his standout contributions throughout the match.

This game marked a poignant return for Aina, who rejoined Nottingham Forest after fulfilling international obligations with the Super Eagles just a week prior. His involvement played a pivotal role in a dramatic encounter that culminated in a 4-3 victory for Forest in a penalty shootout, propelling the club into the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals.

Aina showcased impressive versatility throughout the match at the AMEX Stadium, contributing both defensively and offensively. He was a constant threat down the flank, successfully completing five dribbles that showcased his attacking prowess. On the defensive side, he made five clearances and executed two crucial tackles, culminating in a commendable WhoScored rating of 7.56.

The FA Cup Team of the Round was notably dominated by Aston Villa, who had four representatives included. Crystal Palace followed closely behind with three players featured in the team. Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea, is stationed in goal, with Ola Aina joined in the back four by teammates Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), and Pervis Estupinan (Brighton).

The midfield trio consists of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey, alongside former Super Eagles invitee Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, with an impressive rating of 8.99, was crowned Player of the Round and occupies a forward position alongside his Aston Villa teammates Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rodgers.

While Aina’s performance shined brightly, fellow players Taiwo Awoniyi, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey also featured in the FA Cup quarterfinals over the weekend but did not secure a place in the Team of the Round.