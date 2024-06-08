Super Eagles’ Ndidi, Tanimu Hopeful For 2026 FIFA World Cup Ticket

Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi, and Benjamin Tanimu are optimistic that they are still on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite drawing 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo on Friday.

The matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo was expected to be a must-win for the Super Eagles.

However, the Nigerian side couldn’t withstand the determination of the visitors as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Benjamin Tanimu, who started the game against South Africa, said he was sad about the match’s outcome but believes the Super Eagles will end the campaign on a good note.

“I feel sad over the result, as that’s not how we wanted it,” Tanimu posted on his X page.

“But trust me, the journey will end well!”

Thanks to the 1-1 draw with South Africa, the Super Eagles are sitting in the 5th spot out of 6 teams in Group C, a point below 4th placed South Africa, and two points away from first place Lesotho.

Despite the Super Eagles’ unexpected ranking in the group, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is hopeful that the Nigerian side will win the group and qualify for the World Cup.

“The group is still wide open, we still have a chance (to qualify),” he said.

Ndidi and his teammates will face the Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10 as they continue their push for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket. A win in the game will boost Nigeria’s chances of making it out of Group C.

“We hope to get something in the second game,” he assured.